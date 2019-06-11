Hashtag Trending – Mozilla paid browser; Samsung Galaxy Fold updated release date; Google Maps combats cab fare scam

Mozilla to launch a paid browser, Samsung Galaxy Fold gets an updated release date, Google Maps warns users of unscrupulous cab drivers.



That’s all the news that’s trending today. It’s Tuesday, June 11th, and I’m your host, Tom Li.

Trending on Google, Mozilla may launch a paid version of Firefox this fall. Chirs Beard, Mozilla CEO, told German media outlet T3N that the company is looking at an October launch date. The paid version is said to include a VPN service that charges based on usage. Rest assured, however, that the current free version will not be affected. Beard said that the company has no plans to charge for things that are currently free.

From my Feedly page, Samsung has finally painted a time frame for its Galaxy Fold smartphone launch date. The launch date for the ostentatious foldable smartphone was postponed after a number of reviewers reported issues with the hinge and the display. After six months of silence, a Samsung spokesperson confirmed to CNET that the timing will be officially announced in the coming weeks. It still sounds super vague, but it’s at least something to look forward to.

Lastly, trending on Reddit, Google Maps can now warn you if your cab driver strays from the optimal path. Too often we hear horror stories about a visitor being charged ridiculous cab fares in foreign countries. To combat against scams, Google Maps will now have a Stay Safer option that automatically alerts the user when the cab digresses by more than 500 meters. The feature is currently being rolled out in India, but no announcements have been made for other countries.

That's all the tech news that's trending right now.