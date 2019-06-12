Hashtag Trending – Chrome tests reading mode; hackers steal biometric data; AMD’s new processor

Chrome tests distraction-free reading mode, hackers steal biometric data from border patrol, AMD announces new processor.

Trending on Google, Google’s newest Chrome release fixes a bunch of bugs and adds a new reading mode. Once updated to version 75, Chrome will allow the user to enable the “Distill page” option, which clears the page of ads and other obtrusive elements. This feature may already sound familiar to Mozilla Firefox or Microsoft Edge users as it’s been a part of them for a while now. Currently, Distill page is tucked away in Chrome’s experimental features section. Follow the source linked in our transcript for instructions on how to turn it on.

Trending on Reddit, hackers managed to steal biometric data collected by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol. The Washington Post reported that images of people’s faces and license plates were lost in the attack, which can be used to construct identity theft. Loss of biometric information is especially dangerous due to their permanence; once lost, they present a persistent threat. The CBP reported that fewer than 100,000 people were impacted in its initial report, highlighting the dangers of mishandling sensitive information.

Lastly, trending on Google, AMD announced a new desktop processor that packs 16 cores, or 32 threads, at E3. The processor, called the Ryzen 9 3950X, uses AMD’s third generation Zen microarchitecture built on 7nm transistors. It also comes with massive amounts of cache — 72MB to be exact. Equally impressive is its 105W TDP, which is very low considering its high core count. While AMD says that the processor is designed for gaming, its multithreaded design should make it suitable for professional workloads, too. The Ryzen 9 3950X will be purchasable in September for $749 USD.

