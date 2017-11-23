Could new helmet technology prevent concussions? – Tech in Sports Ep. 20

The Tech in Sports crew explores all the major sports tech news from the last week including 5G connectivity at the SuperBowl and 2018 Winter Olympics, 3D printed Nike shoes for athletes, the first chatbots in the NBA and NHL, and more. Plus, we discuss if the NFL is right to focus on improving helmet technology to reduce the risk of concussions in football.

Stories of the week:

AT&T announces 5G mobile connectivity for the 2018 SuperBowl in Minneapolis

Korea Telecom Corporation and Intel launching 5G mobile connectivity at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in February

Nike unveils its Google-powered Nike Hyper Courts

The Players’ Tribune launches an unscripted show on Twitter where fans can ask athletes anything

Nike and HP Inc team up to 3D print shoes for athletes

LED-light enabled wireless headphones

Epson showcases its new line of smartwatches

NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder and NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning introduce new fan engagement platforms, complete with intelligent chatbots

Recorded on November 22, 2017.

