CompuCom unveils ‘Self Healing’ AI service for healthcare

CompuCom System Inc. is bringing its AI, automation software-as-a-service (SaaS) product to the world of healthcare to help providers automate tech support and decrease ‘downtime’ caused by technology failures.

The digital workplace services company, announced Monday, the availability of Self Healing Healthcare, a IT automation and AI service that monitors, detects and resolves the outages and failures of a healthcare company’s devices before they can disrupt patient care or impact business, all without the need for human intervention stated the press release.

“In today’s hospital environment, when devices like laptops, tablets or phones stop working from network, application or operating system (OS) issues, downtime can lead to poor provider experience, workflow disruption, and can put patients and facilities at risk,” CompuCom’s chief product officer Ken Jackowitz told ITBusiness.ca.

Automation and AI in tech support

Touting the new service as “predictive and proactive”, CompuCom claims it can fix technology issues before they impact employees, or patient care and can also decrease the amount of time it takes to resolve issues from hours or days down to minutes. Jackowitz says this can save time and also money, as according to the release, technology downtime can cost the healthcare industry an average of $6.9 million an hour.

“Downtime impacts nearly every aspect of a hospital’s operations, including patient care, admissions and finance, among others, and failures can limit access to patient records, which in turn leads to longer wait times and a poor patient experience,” stated Jackowitz in the release. “We’re leveraging 30 years of client experience to provide a service that not only increases profitability and efficiency for medical facilities, but also helps improve patient diagnosis and care.”

As the software monitors devices it makes note at any technology issues and attempts to resolve them without human support, if the issue cannot be solved be the Self Healing software, it automatically records the issue, opens a service ticket and dispatches a technician to help resolve the problem.

The healthcare software also offers analytics insights on machine-health with support for Winodws, Mac, iOS, Android, Chrome and Linux devices, a self-service app for users to view issues or request support, it can also works offline and integrates with ITSM, and Service Desks, according to the release.

Self Healing Healthcare is the latest addition to the Office Depot Inc.-owned software provider’s line of ‘self-healing’ technology products that use automation to resolve issues and AI analytics to discover new automations, helping healthcare providers identify ‘problem areas’ based on real-time data collected from daily activity by users. Other self-healing products include Self Healing Store for retail customers and Self Healing Branch for financial services.

According to Jackowitz, CompuCom has been working with its existing healthcare clients to pilot this new product and as of Monday is making it available, “to the broader healthcare world so they can take advantage of digital transformation, enabling them to better compete and provide an improved patient experience.”