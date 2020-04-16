CompTIA takes its certification exams online amid COVID-19 pandemic

CompTIA, the global provider of vendor-neutral skills certifications and training for information technology (IT) professionals, yesterday launched an online testing option for its certification exams in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company is collaborating with Pearson VUE, a global computer-based testing solutions provider, to make its exams available via Pearson VUE’s OnVUE online proctoring solution. Testing and scheduling were made available starting April 15.

“Current and prospective IT professionals, students, career changers and others whose plans have been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic can resume their studies and schedule their exams with the full confidence that we’re here when they’re ready to take their test,” said Todd Thibodeaux, president and chief executive officer of CompTIA, in a press release.

Online testing will allow certification candidates to test anytime and from anywhere, thereby enabling them to schedule their exam according to their availability.

Pearson VUE’s OnVUE remote proctoring will ensure that all candidates are tested under the same secure monitoring conditions as a test centre. The platform will ensure complete security protection, said Thibodeaux.

The online testing option for CompTIA exams is available in English, around the world, with the following exceptions: China, Cuba, Japan, Iran, North Korea, South Korea, Sudan, Syria, and Slovenia. Online tests may be scheduled for all CompTIA certifications except for CompTIA Certified Technical Trainer (CTT+), CompTIA noted in the press release.