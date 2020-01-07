CES 2020: Dell introduces the XPS 13 Developer Edition laptop

Aimed at power users and developers, Dell today announced its latest Dell XPS 13 developer edition at CES 2020.

When it debuts next month, the latest Dell XPS 13 will be available with fingerprint-reader support and up to 32GB of RAM. The storage options on it start from 256GB SSD and go up to a 2TB drive. Representing the 10th generation of the edition, this system is based on 10th gen intel core 10nm mobile processors and comes with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS preloaded.

Dell has been offering these laptops for almost a decade now. The new models come in six different configurations starting with the 10th generation Ice Lake Core i3-1005G1 and go up to the Core i7-1065G7.

Fingerprint-reader support will be available as an update initially, however it will be available full-fledged post-launch. The addition of an option above 16GB is a result of a direct request from the community, the company noted in a blog post.

In addition, the 2020 XPS 13 developer edition boasts the first-ever four-sided InfinityEdge display, which makes it virtually borderless. The extra screen space is still visible despite only a small change in the aspect ratio of the new display, from 16:9 to 16:10 aspect ratio. A larger display, accompanied by larger keycaps, and trackpad are all held in a form factor which is both thinner and smaller as compared to the prior generations.

For ports, the system will include one microSD card reader, two Thunderbolt USB-C ports, and a 3.5mm jack for microphones or headphones. A handy type-C to USB-A 3.0 adaptor also comes with the system.

Lastly, the computer packs a 52Wh battery, which Dell claims can last as long as 19 hours.

The developer edition of Dell XPS 13 launches in February and will be available in Canada, the U.S. and select European countries starting at around CA$1560.