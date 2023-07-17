Sentry report shows developer happiness drives productivity

Toronto-based tech company Sentry recently released a report on developer productivity and happiness, shedding light on the challenges faced by developers and offering insights into how companies can optimize developer workflows. Sentry’s CEO, Milin Desai, discussed the key findings of the report in an interview, and emphasized the importance of prioritizing developer success in today’s fast-paced tech industry.

Desai highlighted the growing significance of developers and data in the tech industry. He explained that developers play a crucial role in driving enterprise success.

“We are building software faster than ever,” he said. “So more lines of code are going to be written than ever before. And so, increasingly, the developers— we need to focus on them, we need to make them more productive, we need to make them more successful.”

The report revealed that developers spend approximately 20 to 25 per cent of their work time on non-development tasks.

Additionally, it highlighted the importance of providing developers with tools and capabilities that help them resolve issues more efficiently. Not being able to identify the root cause of an issue was most frequently identified as the worst impact on developers’ workflow, followed by not having a clear list of issues to prioritize, and being unable to identify the impact of issues on end users. Desai said platforms like Sentry’s address this need by pinpointing the exact line of code causing the problem, enabling developers to quickly identify and rectify an issue.

The survey also found a strong correlation between developer happiness and productivity; a 10 per cent increase in happiness resulted in a corresponding increase in productivity. Desai emphasized the significance of fostering a positive work environment for developers, which includes factors such as effective leadership, clear goals, and reduced overhead as the team scales.

“Happiness means being more productive, less meetings, being able to work on their craft,” Desai said.

When asked about the importance of Canadian-based companies making a mark in the tech industry, Desai highlighted the abundant talent pool available in Canada, particularly in Toronto. He praised the local tech scene and advocated for greater collaboration among Canadian companies to leverage technology and drive innovation.

“I just fundamentally believe, whether you are a Tim Hortons or the next company out there, everything needs to leverage technology going forward,” he said.

The full report is now available, and Desai said he hopes it will help companies better understand the needs of developers and how to create an overall more productive work environment for them.