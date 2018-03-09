Become an expert in smart cities with the March 2018 issue of Municipal Interface

The first Municipal Interface of 2018 is here, and it’s our best yet.

Released Thursday, the March issue of the Municipal Information Systems Association (MISA)/ASIM Canada’s official magazine is full of advice, case studies, and news that anyone participating in, contributing to, or collaborating with a smart cities project will be glad to know, including a feature interview with Gerard Peets, the director general of Infrastructure Canada’s Smart Cities Challenge team, profiles of digital transformation projects by the cities of Edmonton and Alberta, and profiles of digital officers with the City of Brampton and province of Ontario.

Those interested in attending the MISA Prairies 2018 Conference, MISA Ontario 2018 Annual Conference, and/or MISA/ASIM Canada Municipal CIO Summit in BC, meanwhile, will find more enough information to help them decide whether to mark their calendars or not.

“With a new year comes renewed excitement for what MISA/ASIM Canada and each of its chapters are planning across the country,” MISA/ASIM Canada president Corey Halford writes in an editorial breaking down each event.

As managing editor, yours truly is especially proud of this issue’s two lead features: The interview with Peets ran on ITBusiness.ca as well, but was conducted with Municipal Interface in mind, and those interested in learning more about MISA/ASIM Canada’s history, or simply reading about the creation of an industry association in general, will want to take a look at the issue’s magazine-exclusive profile of retiring MISA giants Chris Fisher and Maurice Gallant.

Other features well worth your time include breakdowns of a City of Edmonton project to measure city air quality using smart light bulbs and a City of Calgary initiative that added chatbots to the city’s services portfolio.

You can read the March 2018 issue of Municipal Interface here.