Technology sector has strong showing in Deloitte’s Best Managed Companies list

Four technology companies made it on Deloitte’s latest Best Managed Companies list.

The 25th annual list, released yesterday, which represents the leading privately-owned Canadian companies with revenues over $15 million, reflects a growing trend of globalization, according to Deloitte.

“This year’s Best Managed companies are pushing the envelope and making bold decisions that accelerate their engagement in the global economy to further drive competitive advantage,” said Dino Medves, senior vice-president and head of commercial banking for CIBC, a long-standing sponsor of the program.

This year’s list of companies also placed a greater focus on diversity and building a team culture, said Lorrie King, national co-leader of Canada’s Best Managed Companies program and partner, Deloitte Private. “Best Managed companies truly and authentically recognize the significance of their people – and acknowledge that their people help differentiate them from their competitors in the marketplace.”

According to Deloitte, 2018 winners are characterized by “being clear on purpose and vision, building toward a foundation of delivery excellence, and committed to their workforce.”

The four newest winners in the technology sector are:

Clio – Burnaby, B.C.

Legal practice management software

High power, solid state transmitters for AM FM radio broadcast

IT solutions integrator, focused on security, infrastructure, and cloud solutions for mission-critical IT environments

Fleet tracking software

There are also multiple companies in the tech sector that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years, earning them a platinum status. Those companies are:

This year, more than 200 companies reached Platinum Club status, having maintained their Best Managed designation for seven years or more.