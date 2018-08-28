Amazon begins to offer monthly subscription service to Prime

Amazon Canada will now be offering a monthly subscription alternative to Prime, its exclusive service for video, music, and shipping for customers.

An Aug. 28 press release said the monthly service will be available to Amazon customers for $7.99, an approximately $15 premium versus the annual service price, which is $79.

Amazon’s Prime service includes access to Prime Video, its Netflix-like service that allows viewers to stream movies and T.V. shows, and access to Prime Music, a Spotify- and Apple Music-like service that allows users to listen to more than 1 million songs, the release said.

According to the company, monthly customers will have the same benefits as annual Prime members, including 30-minute early access to lightning deals and various shipping offers.

The service will also allow members to have access to Amazon Prime Day, the company’s semi-annual global shopping event that grants access to some of the best deals.

This year’s top-selling products have included Amazon’s own Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot. In Canada specifically, the top four products included the Fire TV Stick, Instant Pot Duo Multi-Use Pressure Cooker, LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, and Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones.

“Prime brings together the best of entertainment and shopping into a simple package at an unbelievable value for Canadians. With the launch of a monthly membership, we have added yet another easy way to enjoy Prime benefits,” Mike Strauch, country manager for Amazon Canada, said in the release.

The service is now available to Canadian customers, who can try out the service with a 30-day trial, the release said.