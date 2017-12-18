Tech Talks with Karim Kanji – Drew Henson, Twenty2b

Starting up your own business is one thing. However, starting your own business and then deciding to build your own product while servicing clients is quite another. In my conversation with Toronto-based tech entrepreneur, Drew Henson, we discuss Henson’s desire to open his own design studio and why he chose the city of Toronto to do so. Among other things we also discuss the creation of SEAM which came out of Henson’s desire to combine safety with travel in the crowded social space.

Drew Henson is an award-winning designer currently operating the Twenty2b design studio and SEAM, a social safety platform. Henson’s teams produce end-user products with a fundamental balance of design and engineering rooted in technical expertise and global experiences.