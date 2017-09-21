Should boxing put sensors in gloves? – Tech in Sports Ep. 11

This week the Tech in Sports crew discusses whether there should be IoT sensors in boxing gloves to help reduce discrepancies in scoring, like we saw in this weekend’s “fight of the year” between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin. Plus, we cover DAZN’s less than perfect launch in Canada for our disappointed NFL fans, and Fitbit’s first-ever smartwatch and wireless headphones.

Recorded on September 20, 2017 .