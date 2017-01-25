Microsoft CEO nominated to Starbucks board of directors

The Starbucks Corporation has announced nominations for three new board members today, including the CEO of the Microsoft Corporation, Satya Nadella.

Nadella joins president and CEO of Sam’s Club and executive vice president of Wal-Mart Stores, Rosalind Brewer, and executive chairman of the Lego Brand Group, Jorgen Vig Knudstorp, as the latest nominees to the Starbucks board of directors.

In addition to his role as the CEO of Microsoft, Nadella also sits on the tech giant’s board of directors. He also serves on the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center board of trustees.

Brewer has served as the CEO and president of Sam’s Club, which is a division of Wal-Mart, since 2012, and will be retiring from the company on Feb. 1. She also serves on the board of directors for Lockheed Martin Corporation, and is the chair of the board of trustees for Spelman College.

Knudstorp became the executive chairman of the Lego Brand Group at the beginning of 2017. Before that, he served as the president and CEO of the Lego Group for 12 years. The Lego Brand Group became the controlling company of the Lego Group at the beginning of January.

Whether or not these three join the board will be decided at Starbucks’ Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Mar. 22.

A Starbucks director since 1990, James Shennan Jr., will be retiring from the board prior to the shareholder meeting, leaving the board with 11 members. Those members are: