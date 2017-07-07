Identifying 7 strategies for AI: Accenture report

Businesses that dive into artificial intelligence now could see a boost in profitability.

According to a new Accenture report, AI has the potential to increase corporate profitability in 16 industries an average of 38 per cent by 2035. This is on top of a predicted economic boost of $14 trillion US in additional gross value added across those same industries and 12 different economies.

The report points to information and communication, manufacturing, and financial services as the three sectors that will see the highest annual growth rates in the AI scenario. Labor-intensive sectors will benefit from augments in the human workforce, while AI powered machines will eliminate faulty machines and idle equipment.

To reach this goal of 38 per cent growth, the report outlined seven strategies that business leaders can take advantage of. Check out those strategies below.