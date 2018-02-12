Exploring Nuance’s voice-first AI – All Hands on Tech

While you might know Nuance for its dictation software, the voice-assistant creator is now working towards helping brands create voice experiences, whether that be in the smart home or smart car.

This time on All Hands on Tech we take a look at what Nuance is doing with its smart assistant, Dragon. Whether it be a smart speaker for your smart home that allows you to order pizza with your voice, or a smart car that allows you to also order that same pizza, Nuance is helping bigger brands find new ways to engage with the customer.

