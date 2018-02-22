Exploring the 2018 BMW M760Li’s autonomous features

Luxury used to mean leather seats, a sunroof, and a powerful engine – but times have changed. Today, it’s all about the tech, and BMW is holding its own as one of the leading luxury car manufacturers.

At the 2018 Canadian International Auto Show, we got a chance to hop inside the new 2018 BMW M760Li and check out some of its level 2 autonomous features that range from active cruise control and self-parking.

For more high-tech vehicle goodness, stay tuned to ITWC and our coverage from the 2018 Canadian International Auto Show.