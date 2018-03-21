Zuckerberg breaks silence, admits mistakes, outlines next steps for Facebook

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has finally broken his silence on the Cambridge Analytica scandal, with a public Facebook post admitting that the social media giant has made some mistakes while also outlining how the company plans to fix things.

“We have a responsibility to protect your data, and if we can’t then we don’t deserve to serve you,” Zuckerberg wrote in his post. He called the situation a “breach in trust” between Facebook and its users, and added that since he started the social media platform, “at the end of the day, I’m responsible for what happens on our platform.”

The Facebook CEO went on to run through a rough timeline of the events, before outlining what Facebook will be doing to prevent this sort of thing from happening in the future. You can read the full post below.

In addition to the post, Zuckerberg will be interviewed by CNN’s senior tech correspondent Laurie Segall today. This is a rare appearance for the Facebook founder, who has typically spoken through Facebook posts and event appearances than interviews with journalists. That segment will air during Anderson Cooper 360 at 9 PM EST.

In the five days that Zuckerberg held his silence over the situation, he was called by lawmakers in both the United States and the United Kingdom to testify about the events. The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada has also opened an investigation into the social media giant alongside other investigations from privacy agencies in the U.K., U.S., and E.U.