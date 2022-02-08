Western Cree Tribal Council launches communications and broadcast app for members

Western Cree Tribal Council (WCTC) yesterday announced the launch of a cross-platform mobile app through which it aims to reach out to its member communities, as groups or individuals, to notify them about news, events, programs, services, career opportunities, forms, and important documentation for applications.

A non-profit organization that is an association of autonomous member First Nations, WCTC provides advisory and support services to three first Nations in Northwestern Alberta (Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation, Duncan’s First Nation, and Horse Lake First Nation).

The mobile app can be downloaded for free on Apple (iOS) or Android devices.

“When we saw the way our member Nations were using their own apps to communicate directly with their members, we were immediately struck by how our organization could benefit from this type of technology. It makes reaching out to individuals or groups quick and easy, and the chances of messages being missed or ignored are much lower,” explained WCTC chief executive officer Alfred Goodswimmer.

The organization says it was inspired to create its own mobile app after seeing the success of its three member Nations using the Communikit app platform, a communications app platform designed specifically for First Nations and their organizations. Communikit was developed in 2018 by Aivia Design and Technology with the goal of reducing the well-being disparities between First Nations and the rest of Canada by giving administrations more far-reaching communication tools.