Veritas country manager says cloud governance misconceptions still a problem

While businesses are becoming more cloud-savvy, misconceptions about cloud governance remain, according to Garth Scully, Veritas country manager for Canada.

Large enterprises have “without question” gained a better understanding of multi-cloud management and migration, Scully told Channel Daily News after the company’s recent Veritas Vision Solution Day, a full-day workshop for customers and partners in Toronto.

But 84 per cent of the cloud architects and administrators working for those enterprises continue to believe the cloud provider is responsible for backing up cloud-based data, says Veritas’ Truth in Cloud 2019 Report. It’s a surprising number despite the prevalence of cloud services among today’s enterprises – 68 per cent of them now consider themselves “intermediate” or “advanced” – a majority of whose responsibility includes the governance of cloud-based customer data.

The 2019 Rightscale State of the Cloud report highlights these issues as well. Nearly 85 per cent of enterprise respondents said cloud spend and cloud governance were the top two challenges.

Cloud governance was also a significant issue for SMBs. Seventy-three per cent of them said it was their biggest issue.

“It’s a big piece of our conversation with customers,” said Scully.

Another layer to the problem also has to do with the fact that people use one or more third-party solutions to manage backups across on-premises and the cloud.

Veritas’ report says just over 42 per cent of respondents say they use one third-party solution that manages backup across on-premises and cloud.

Gully, who took over for the country manager position in October 2018, said the Canadian business has increased its revenue by 70 per cent year-over-year. He attributes much of that success to the time invested by him and his team into the conversations with customers about these ongoing complexities.

Cloud vendors, he added, are some of Veritas’ strongest partners he said. But based on the data, they sometimes don’t help their customers fully understand the tangled multi-cloud web.

“I’m not disparaging the cloud providers in any way. They’re super strong partners and they drive demand for us,” said Scully. “But certainly once we get into some of those conversations with customers … we’re finding opportunities to help the customer understand what they’re doing and how they’re doing it, and how to best use the cloud.”

Amazon Web Services, one of Veritas’ biggest cloud partners, recently announced the general availability of its on-premises Outposts offering in Canada. In December, Veritas announced that it was one of the first AWS Partner Network members to successfully test and validate its solution with AWS Outposts. It’s still early, but Scully said Veritas is in constant communication with AWS to make sure the offering’s rollout in Canada is a success.

“These relationships are becoming tighter and tighter,” he said.