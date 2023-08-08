Top trends impacting the future of data science and machine learning: Gartner

In a new report, Gartner has identified five trends that are impacting the future of data science and machine learning (DSML).

These trends take into account the growing significance of data in artificial intelligence (AI), particularly generative AI, as the technology continues to explode across nearly every industry.

Peter Krensky, director analyst at Gartner, speaking at Gartner Data & Analytics Summit in Sydney, explained that DSML “is evolving from just focusing on predictive models, toward a more democratized, dynamic and data centric discipline.” He added that while risks with generative AI are emerging, so are the many capabilities and use cases for data scientists and their organizations.

The five trends identified by Gartner are as follows: