TomTom partnerships developing intelligent, autonomous driving solutions

Navigation technology firm TomTom announced two new partnerships today focused on creating intelligent and autonomous driving solutions.

TomTom is working with Japanese automotive manufacturer Denso Corp. to add combine it’s HD digital map product with Denso’s software platform made for autonomous vehicles. According to a press release the map will work with Denso’s “in-vehicle sensors such as cameras and radars to power the localization, perception, and path planning functions,” which are needed to help create “complete autonomous driving systems.”

The goal is to help bring to market Denos’s software for Level 2, (or fully autonomous but driver monitored) automated driving systems.

“Combining Denso’s sensors with TomTom HD Maps will result in a system that is more advanced, more reliable and safer,” stated the release.

Executive vice president of Denos Hiroyuki Wakabayashi, said in the statement, “we reviewed various digital mapping platforms and determined that the TomTom HD Map and TomTom AutoStream reflect our vision of bringing changes in the road noted by our sensors back to all vehicles as quickly as possible through HD map updates. Just as importantly, TomTom shares our commitment to safety that is paramount to the autonomous driving experience. Together, we will lead the industry with innovative solutions for all OEMs.”

Last year at CES the navigation tech firm announced its move into autonomous driving with partnerships that allowed autonomous cars to access its AutoStream service that provides the latest map data via cloud technology.

TomTom and Denso have joint teams in Japan working on developing the software. According to the release, as part of the agreement, TomTom will also have access to Denso’s sensor data which will be added to its AutoStream and “guarantee an accurate global HD map” for autonomous vehicles using the service.

Also announced today TomTom is partnering with U.K.-based Delphi Technologies, to combine mapping data with Delphi’s powertrains (main components generating power for motor vehicles) to help create intelligence driving solutions.

“The vehicle’s powertrain control system will be enriched with TomTom’s maps so it knows what’s up ahead,” stated the press release. By combining map data such as speed limits and road gradient with powertrain TomTom stated that it can help control a vehicle’s speed, reduce energy consumption and improve overall safety.