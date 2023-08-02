Survey reveals sysadmins seriously need to up their AI knowledge

Results of a new survey from Action1 Corp., provider of a patch management platform designed for work-from-anywhere enterprises, indicate that an alarming 73 per cent of IT system administrators (sysadmins) are “clueless” about leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) for company success.

Based on a June survey of 560 sysadmins from around the world, key findings revolve around the fact that 82 per cent of respondents revealed their companies do not require AI in their roles, 63 per cent plan or are seeking additional training to improve their AI integration understanding, and 47 per cent are concerned about being left behind by AI-literate peers.

“AI holds immense potential to free sysadmins from routine work and enhance their overall productivity,” said Mike Walters, president and co-founder of Action1. “To fully leverage it, companies must allocate resources for identifying application and implementation areas for AI. Given IT departments’ constrained resources and potential fatigue, it’s vital to provide IT admins both with relevant training and convenient tools enabling them to automate current tasks.”

The report recommends that organizations:

Embrace a balanced approach: Explore AI's potential while considering its limitations compared to human expertise. Combining AI automation with human oversight ensures optimized results.

Encourage education: Provide comprehensive AI training programs for IT admins so they can effectively leverage AI and drive organizational success.

Bridge the gap: Actively implement AI strategies to align recognition with practical integration, enabling organizations to remain competitive in the digital era.

According to the executive summary, the survey findings “provide valuable insights into the perceptions and concerns of IT administrators regarding the transformative potential of AI in their job roles. We found that while IT admins acknowledge the impact of AI on various aspects of their functions, they also recognize the areas where human judgment and expertise are indispensable.

“The survey results highlight both the aspirations and challenges faced by IT admins and organizations regarding AI integration. While IT admins recognize the transformative potential of AI and express a desire to enhance their AI skills, the lack of organizational requirements and their own understanding hinder the ability to fully leverage AI for success.”