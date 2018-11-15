Smart TeamWorks aims to simplify real-time collaboration

Smart Technologies, a company that specializes in smart whiteboards, today released its new TeamWorks software designed for real-time collaboration using its Pro series smartboards.

Designed as a collaboration software solution for the enterprise and education sector, TeamWorks allows multiple users to draw, annotate, and make changes to a project hosted on the smartboard through their own devices. Compatible systems include phones, laptops, and desktop PCs. Remote real-time participation ensures every team member is updated with changes as they’re made and have their ideas discussed immediately.

TeamWorks supports integration with industry standard Microsoft productivity tools including Microsoft Exchange, Microsoft Office, Skype for Business, and wireless screen sharing.

TeamWorks is offered in Room, Connected, and Server subscription tiers to adapt to use case and budget. They all support wireless screen sharing with up to eight devices, but moving to the higher subscription tiers unlocks real-time contributions to whiteboard from devices. The Server level subscription also supports meeting server for advanced connectivity.

Wireless screen sharing is handled by AirPlay in iOS, Google Cast on Android, and Miracast on Windows. It can simultaneously stream to all connected users at 60Hz for fluid animations and video playback. Users can join meetings through a free app using PIN codes or QR codes. Remote screen sharing is compatible with all conferencing solutions.

The TeamWorks software is compatible with the Smart 6000 Pro and 7000 Pro smartboards, working in parallel with the included Meeting Pro software. They’re available to corporate, education, and government entities through certified resellers.