Hashtag Trending: Google Pixel phones now have night sight, Japan’s minister of cybersecurity has never used a computer, Apple Watch finally gets a better Spotify app

Trending on Google, Google Pixel phones now have Night Sight camera mode to take better night time photos. Night Sight was announced alongside the new Google Pixel 3 smartphones in October. This new low-light shooting mode merges a burst of photos together to form a clear, bright image. Then, it uses machine learning to balance the colors to make everything come to life. If you own a Google Pixel device, make sure to update through the Google Play Store and see the difference for yourself – it is tremendous.

Trending on Reddit. A career in cybersecurity usually needs you to know how a computer works. Not so, apparently, for Japan’s Minister of Cybersecurity Yoshikata Sakurada. Responding to opposing legislators, Sakurada said he gives instructions to his aide so he doesn’t have to punch them into a computer himself. In a reply to a question about the power grid and malware, Sakurada commented that USBs are basically never used in utility systems, appearing to be unaware of what it is. His answers got a laugh out of the listening lawmakers, and his strange quotes were subsequently featured all over Japanese media.

Trending on Product Hunt, Apple Watch now has an official Spotify app. You’d think that it would be a no-brainer, but Apple Watch users have waited years for tighter Spotify support. The new Spotify app lets users add songs to favorites, select songs from a recent playlist, and pair to a wireless speaker directly from the watch face. While its functions are still nowhere close to the app on your smartphone, it’s a huge step towards higher usability.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Last night Hashtag Trending was proud to win the gold at the Canadian Online Publishing Awards in the B2B division. A huge thank you to our listeners for turning in every day and helping us build the best daily tech news report in Canada. I’m your host Tom Li.