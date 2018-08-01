Google sister company moves forward with smart neighbourhood project

Toronto’s smart city project with Google sister company Sidewalk Labs is set to move forward after signing a new agreement with Waterfront Toronto.

Waterfront Toronto announced Tuesday that its board voted to move forward with the current development agreement, which will replace the previous framework penned last fall.

“We are excited to take this next step with Sidewalk Labs to set the stage for delivering a truly transformational project on the waterfront that addresses many critical urban issues faced by our city and other cities,” said Helen Burstyn, board of directors chair of Waterfront Toronto, in a July 31 release.

The Plan Development Agreement (PDA) sets out the planning and funding responsibilities that Sidewalk Labs and Waterfront Toronto will play as the Quayside project moves forward.

“The PDA is based on months of successful collaboration with Waterfront Toronto,” said Sidewalk Labs head of development Josh Sirefman, “This agreement defines goals, roles and responsibilities and will guide all of our work together as we develop a groundbreaking plan that aims to achieve new levels of sustainability, affordability, mobility, and economic opportunity.”

The urban, 21st-century neighbourhood project was first announced in March 17 and the initial plans from last fall revealed Sidewalk Labs plans for the Quayside community.

Since then Sidewalk Labs has slowly revealed more details about the project, including, as ITBusiness.ca previously reported, an emphasis on responsible data use and privacy. Tuesday’s agreement reveals the most detailed plans as Waterfront Toronto and Sidewalk Labs prepare to move forward in the project.

In a release the Toronto Region Board of Trade congratulated the two groups on the agreement, noting the importance this project plays for the future of the city.

“Toronto is a leading city in the global technology economy and Sidewalk Labs’ bid on the Quayside project was one important confirmation of our evolution as a smart city,” said Jan De Silva, president and CEO of Toronto Region Board of Trade.