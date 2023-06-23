SUBSCRIBE
Private AI selected as 2023 Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

Paul Barker
Image credit: Getty Images

Private AI, a provider of data privacy software offerings, was selected from among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum’s “Technology Pioneers.” The Toronto-based startup, founded by Patricia Thaine and Pieter Luitjens, uses AI to detect, redact and replace over 50 types of Personally Identifiable Information (PII) in over 49 languages in text, PDFs, documents, transcripts, LLMs such as ChatGPT and more.

The World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers are early-stage companies that “are at the forefront of new technologies and innovation and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.”

Verena Kuhn, head of innovator communities at the Forum, said the firm and its fellow pioneers are at the “forefront of innovation and disruption needed to help us solve the world’s most pressing issues. We look forward to their contribution to the Forum’s content work that brings together public and private sector to tackle these global issues.”

As a Technology Pioneer, Thaine will be invited to engage with the World Economic Forum, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues. Technology Pioneers will also be invited to join Forum events and discussions throughout the year, bringing together leading stakeholders from the public and private sector.

“It is a tremendous honour,” she said. “We are grateful for this recognition and look forward to engaging in the Forum’s Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and continuing to drive meaningful change in the world of data privacy technology.”

More information on this year’s Technology Pioneers can be found here.

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Paul Barker is the founder of PBC Communications, an independent writing firm that specializes in two specific areas: The creation of marketing communications content for businesses of varied size and scope, and freelance journalism. He has extensive experience as a reporter, feature writer and editor and has been covering technology-related issues for more than 30 years.
