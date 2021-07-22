OpenText announces Cloud Editions 21.3 for better information management in the cloud

OpenText has released Cloud Editions (CE) 21.3 which includes new features to support information management in the cloud at scale, the company announced in a July 20 press release.

Organizations are embracing the cloud as a key pillar in their digital transformation and growth strategies. By delivering information management in the OpenText Cloud at scale, CE 21.3 will enable businesses of all sizes to become more intelligent, secure and connected, says Mark J. Barrenechea, chief executive officer and chief technical officer for OpenText.

The new products, solutions and integrations brought about by CE 21.3 include:

New customer data platform, OpenText Experience CDP : A key feature of the OpenText Experience Platform, the company says Experience CDP has been developed to increase prospect conversion rates by unifying customer data from first- and third-party data sources, including Google Marketing Platform, to enable better targeting and more relevant personalized and omni-channel experiences.

New AI solution, OpenText Magellan Risk Guard : Equipped with 20 prebuilt AI models, Risk Guard helps organizations identify risk across 50 pre-defined categories such as personally identifiable information (PII), drugs, alcohol and violence.

An update to OpenText Extended ECM for Office 365 : Providing deeper integrations with Microsoft Teams , OpenText says this update has been made to simplify collaboration, productivity, and ensure compliant control of information.

New APIs: OpenText Developer Cloud is now equipped with new APIs for content services, fax, notifications, capture and security. The new Webroot real-time threat protection and monitoring APIs help protect sensitive data and reduce the potential risks of cyber-attacks, according to the company. Additionally, OpenText announced that its Business Network Cloud now offers connectors to 135 APIs in the SAP S/4HANA Cloud, enabling organizations to unlock real-time data flow and minimize disruptions when migrating to the SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

Cloud updates

CE 21.3 also contains updates across each of the OpenText clouds, the company noted.

OpenText Content Cloud is getting innovative

In addition to OpenText Extended ECM, the company has introduced three additional innovations to its Content Cloud:

OpenText Core for Regulatory Plans , a SaaS solution for Life Sciences that the company says helps organizations plan, manage, and track complex regulatory submissions.

OpenText Core Share for SAP solutions, available at the SAP Store, to secure remote collaboration in the cloud within the SAP business process.

OpenText Axcelerate , which delivers enhanced chat review functionality and expanded collection capabilities for Google Workspace and Microsoft Exchange.

OpenText Business Network Cloud is getting smarter

The Business Network Cloud will now have OpenText Lens in the OpenText Trading Grid Classic in addition to API connectors. This, the company says, provides near real-time visibility for B2B transactions, and new reporting capabilities aimed at enhancing productivity and communication. In addition, a new IoT platform has been introduced to deliver APIs with operational features for internalization and device onboarding and provisioning.

OpenText Experience Cloud now enables greater networking

In addition to the new customer data platform, OpenText has launched the OpenText Voyager Connect Community, an online community for digital experience and information management professionals to network and share ideas, content, and resources. It also introduces a new jobs dashboard that provides immediate visibility of all current projects, aimed at helping teams and stakeholders to optimize collaboration and meet deadlines. Moreover, OpenText Media Management, which is available as a managed service in OpenText Experience Cloud, now integrates with Shutterstock to streamline image search and asset management.



More updates to OpenText Security & Protection Cloud

The company announced that OpenText EnCase Forensic and OpenText EnCase Endpoint Investigator now enable the collection of social media artifacts from cloud-based collaboration and storage applications including Microsoft Teams, Amazon S3, Dropbox and Box. In addition, Webroot Security for Chromebook now includes antivirus and web filtering protection, and Webroot Security Awareness Training delivers regionalized and localized content in additional languages for EMEA.

Enhancements to the Developer Cloud

Innovations in Developer Cloud include more accessible API documentation, new learning materials, and a new Developer forum.

And more…

The company says, in addition to Risk Guard, each of its clouds in CE 21.3 is now also underpinned by Amazon EMR Data Lake and a text classification model for a Life Sciences taxonomy using Medical Subject headings (MeSH) as well as deeper integrations between OpenText Core Case Management and OpenText Core Content to better connect content to processes.

Moreover, CE 21.3 also brings new solutions to support additional industries including utilities, life sciences, government and manufacturing.