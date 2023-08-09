SUBSCRIBE
10
0
Data & AnalyticsGovernance

New consortium announced to support information management practitioners

Ashee Pamma

ARMA International and The Records and Information Management Practitioners Alliance (RIMPA Global), have jointly announced the establishment of the Global Information Consortium (GIC), tasked to become the voice of the information management profession. Both ARMA International and RIMPA Global work to promote best practices for professionals who manage and govern information assets.

The GIC, the organizations say, will create a global community that supports the integration of information management into the corporate and government footprint, while working to push effective and ethical management of information.

Via an online platform, information management experts will be able to communicate and exchange information on best practices, including the adoption of industry standards to ensure quality and consistency. That includes defining industry certifications and programs, standardizing information management terminology and language, and setting guidelines and standards for best practices.  

Nathan Hughes, chief executive officer of ARMA International, noted that the GIC will also raise awareness on the risks associated with poor information management among policymakers, decision-makers, and the general public, and influence policies that promote privacy protection and fair access.

Further, the GIC aims to support career advancement of information practitioners through the development of research that will lead to new technologies, methods, and tools, key to advancing the profession and keeping up with new trends in data privacy, and cybersecurity as well as AI ethics.

Chief executive officer of RIMPA Global Anne Cornish said that the GIC will offer information management practitioners a stronger platform to advocate for their interests while staying aligned with their respective organizations, adding that the consortium will “establish information management as a recognized profession and career path for the benefit of future generations.”

Organizations specializing in records and information management, data management and analytics, information governance and compliance, privacy and security and more can apply to join the GIC as a Global Council Member for US$10,000 annually or as a Supporting Member for US$2,500. They can also become an Affiliate by invitation only.

Explore the membership options here.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Ashee Pamma
Ashee Pamma
Ashee is a writer for ITWC. She completed her degree in Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. She hopes to become a columnist after further studies in Journalism. You can email her at [email protected]
Previous article
OpenText unveils its vision for AI
Next article
IBM to make Meta’s Llama 2 available on Watson X

Related Tech News

Get ITBusiness Delivered

Our experienced team of journalists brings you engaging content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives delivered directly to your inbox.

SUBSCRIBE
More from Ashee Pamma

Featured Tech Jobs

IBM to make Meta’s Llama 2 available on Watson X

Ashee Pamma -
IBM announced today that it plans to host Meta’s...

OpenText unveils its vision for AI

Ashee Pamma -
Last week, information management company OpenText announced opentext.ai, the...
SUBSCRIBE

PRODUCED BY