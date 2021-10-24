Mississauga competing to be named world’s #1 Intelligent Community of the Year

The City of Mississauga is competing for the top spot – Intelligent Community of the Year – in a competition organized by the Intelligent Community Forum (ICF), a global network of cities and regions which aims to help communities in the digital age find a new path to economic development and community growth.

The top community will be announced by ICF on October 28 at the conclusion of their upcoming ICF Summit 2021: Communities on the Verge.

An intelligent community, as defined by ICF, is the one that engages local universities and technical schools, entrepreneurs and established businesses as partners in planning and carrying out innovation projects. It looks at what can be sourced in the municipality or the region, where their expertise resides, and if some of the expertise and capabilities are missing, what the community must undertake to put them in place. It also means engaging the public in helping determine how and where the innovation should happen.

In July 2021, ICF named Mississauga one of the Top 7 Intelligent Communities globally. Last month, the city staff presented the ICF judging panel with “74 Reasons Why Mississauga is the top Intelligent Community.” These reasons run the gamut from innovations to activities that foster innovation, inclusion, and transparency.

Why is Mississauga a top intelligent community?