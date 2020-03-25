Microsoft warns critical vulnerability in Windows already being exploited

Administrators and infosec pros will have to increase the surveillance of their networks for suspicious activity after Microsoft announced the discovery of a vulnerability in the way Windows processes fonts that could lead to a remote code execution.

As of this morning, there are only workarounds for the bug. Microsoft said it is working on a patch. Microsoft also said it’s aware of “limited, targeted attacks” that attempt to leverage this vulnerability.

“Two remote code execution vulnerabilities exist in Microsoft Windows when the Windows Adobe Type Manager Library improperly handles a specially-crafted multi-master font – Adobe Type 1 PostScript format,” the company said in an advisory late Monday.

According to Carnegie Mellon’s CERT Co-ordination Center, by causing a Windows system to open a specially crafted document or view it in the Windows preview pane, an unauthenticated remote attacker may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges on a vulnerable system. Windows 10 based operating systems would execute the code with limited privileges, in an AppContainer sandbox.

The Outlook Preview Pane is NOT an attack vector for this vulnerability.

The bug, deemed critical, is in all supported desktop versions of Windows as far back as Win7, and Windows Server as far back as version 2008.

There are several mitigations: