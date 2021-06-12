Microsoft Canada and Computers for Success Canada look to get refurbished hardware to underserved communities 

Microsoft Canada recently announced the CEO Pledge, a joint effort with Computers for Success Canada (CFSC-OPEC), to help close the digital skills gap by providing devices to underserved communities.

The CEO Pledge, launched on June 1, is a joint effort from some of Canada’s leading businesses to commit their used technology to the program, supporting reuse over recycling, Julie Brouard, communications manager for CFSC-OPEC, told the publication.

Organizations that sign-on to the initiative will commit their end-of-cycle devices to Computers for Schools Plus (CFS+), a program from the Canadian government that refurbishes devices for use by schools, libraries, not-for-profit organizations, Indigenous communities and eligible low-income individuals. More than 1.7 million computers have been distributed as part of the CFS+ program since its launch in 1993.

Twenty-three organizations from across Canada have joined Microsoft in the CEO Pledge including Telus, Bell Canada, Rogers, TD Bank Group, Scotiabank, and Best Buy.

“The organizations that have signed on to the CEO Pledge are leading by example. Their commitment will improve access to technology for Canadians at risk of digital exclusion while creating a more sustainable future for everyone,” said Toby Harper-Merrett, executive director, CFSC-OPEC.

Established in 2005, CFSC-OPEC is a not-for-profit organization formed in support of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada digital inclusion and economic participation programs. CFSC-OPEC’s services include marketing and communications, partnership development, project management, and strategic planning.