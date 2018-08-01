Making Google Home and Amazon Echo Dot portable

Ever felt constrained by having to keep your smart speakers plugged in at all times?

Chicago based Ninety7 is trying to solve that problem as it has announced the release of its portable battery bases for Amazon and Google smart home devices.

Ninety7, which touts itself as a lifestyle technology company, is offering its battery bases for Google Home and Amazon Echo Dot in the Canadian market for the first time, according to a release.

Here’s a look each of the battery bases and how they work:

The Vaux speaker base for Amazon Echo Dot retails for $65

According to the release, Vaux is the first battery-powered speaker designed for the Echo Dot. To use it put your Dot into the top of the speaker and plug it into the internal connectors. Ninety7 says the base offers enhanced sound quality and can last for up to six hours.

The Dox battery base for Amazon Echo Dot retails for $40

Smaller than the Vaux and only working as a battery, the Dox base houses a rechargeable battery that can last up to 10 hours. Lights on the front of the base will indicate how much power remains. The Amazon Dot goes inside the top of the battery base and when it needs to be recharged, the Dox is placed on its charging station which comes with the unit.

The Loft battery base for Google Home retails for $60

Finally the Loft is a portable battery base designed for the Google Home, which is connected to the base via magnets. Its battery can last for up to eight hours.

Ninety7’s products have been available in the U.S. and will now carried by Rogers and London Drugs in Canada.