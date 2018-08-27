Lyft is going to offer discounted rides during U.S. midterm elections; Twitter’s CEO might testify; Apple hires dozens from Tesla

First up trending on Reddit: It looks like ride-hailing service Lyft is going to be helping American voters get to a voting station during the country’s midterm elections coming up on Nov. 6. According to CNET, the company is going to be offering half-price rides across the country, and will be providing free rides to people from underserved communities. “It’s about using our voice and our platform to make sure folks have access to go vote,” Mike Masserman, Lyft’s head of social impact, said.

Lyft is also launching an effort to promote voter registration. The article said from now until Sept. 25, Lyft will give drivers handouts detailing voter registration. Between Sept. 25 and Election Day, Lyft plans to partner with different organizations to provide people with information on how to vote early or by mail and will provide information on how to schedule a ride through the service for Election Day.

Second from LinkedIn: It looks like Republican members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee gave Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey until end of day Friday to decide if he’s going to testify in front of their committee on Sept. 5.

AXIOS reported that House Republicans felt there is a bias against conservative accounts on Twitter, which they say are censored. However no strong evidence has been presented. For a while now Congress has been critical of Twitter and other tech companies for not sending top executives to testify. The article says it shows tech companies aren’t taking election manipulation seriously over other controversies. The article said according to a source Dorsey had three options. To testify voluntarily on Sept. 5, the same day he is expected to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on election interferences; to testify voluntarily during the week of Sept. 24; or to face a subpoena from the committee that would force him to testify.

Finally, also trending on LinkedIn: Apple has hired on a ton of employees that used to work for Tesla. CNBC reported that the talent is not only being hired on to help with Apple’s vehicle initiative, Project Titan, but also for various other tech-related jobs like in software, display, optics, and battery-tech talent for other project developments. The article noted that according to LinkedIn data, since 2018, Apple has hired on at least 46 people who worked for Tesla right before they joined Apple. The article added that morale dipped at some of Tesla’s factories and that some felt the pay at Apple was better. Though Tesla disputes that more people are leaving.