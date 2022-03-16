Launching in April – a free Lighthouse Labs program to teach Canadians data skills

Canadian tech education firm Lighthouse Labs yesterday announced it is launching a 21-Day Data Challenge on April 11 to help Canadians develop their data skills.

The free initiative aims to help people of all skill levels build a foundation for data skills by spending just 30 minutes a day working on the challenges. Lighthouse Labs says that the challenge is fun, free, and filled with rewards.

Data science is one of the fastest-growing IT skills, with a 295 per cent increase in the number of data science-related tasks set by recruiters in the interview process during 2021, according to DevSkiller Top IT Skills Report 2022.

Hence, in today’s job market, data skills hold great value. They can help people build their careers and stand out in an increasingly competitive job market. The wide applicability of data skills is why they’ve become so valuable. But developing a new skill can seem daunting. To truly learn how to master data, people need to dive right in and immerse themselves in it by committing to practicing every day.

The data challenge is designed to encourage participants’ daily data practice and to help them stick to it, Lighthouse Labs is giving away special daily prizes in addition to the overall awards.

How much experience does one need to participate in the 21-day challenge?

None at all. For those completely new to data, Lighthouse Labs says it has created some resources that will help them prepare for the daily challenges. Plus, the participants have access to a community forum where they can get hints and tips from fellow participants and Lighthouse Labs’ team of mentors.

How to start

Interested candidates can start by registering and creating an account to start their data journey. Signing up qualifies them for the grand prize draw, even if they don’t complete a challenge. Candidates can choose to participate either by themselves or as part of a team, combining their expertise with that of friends, family, or colleagues to have a better chance of scoring higher and winning a team prize.

How does the challenge work?

Starting April 11th, 2022, participants will have 21 days to work their way through the challenges. Each daily challenge will take 30 minutes to complete, and they’re designed to be fun! They will play as Dot, who leaves their home in Vancouver to embark on an around-the-world adventure. Participants will learn and use skills in Python, SQL, and Pandas to help Dot solve problems in Dubai, Tokyo, Barcelona, and elsewhere. Participants need to complete all 21 challenges by May 1st, 2022 to improve their chances of winning the Grand Prize, Finalist Prizes, or one of the Daily Prize giveaways.

If a participant misses a day or two here and there, they can still catch up, though they will lose out on the chance to win the daily prize for the days they missed.

Prizes

The prizes are available only to Canadian residents who are the legal age of majority in their province/territory of residence at the time of entry. The complete list of terms and conditions for the contest can be found here.

Grand prize: Just by registering, participants are entered into the Grand Prize draw for a $4,000 Flight Centre Gift Card for a build-your-own vacation for two.

Finalist prizes: Successfully completing each of the daily challenges for all 21 days by May 1st, 2022, gives a chance to win one of the four finalist prizes, which include Go City Electric Bike, iPad Mini, Nintendo Switch, and AirPods Pro.

Team prizes: $400 Best Buy gift card for each member of the team. Teams are limited to a maximum of four members.

Daily prizes: Every day at midnight ET a daily prize draw will be held for everyone who has completed a challenge on that day. Participants could win gift cards for Starbucks, Amazon, Best Buy, and more, for all their “add-to-cart” wish lists!