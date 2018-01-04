Is VR ruining live sports? – Tech in Sports Ep. 26

The Tech in Sports crew wastes no time getting controversial in 2018, this time debating whether or not virtual reality is ruining live sports. Plus, all of the biggest sports tech news from the week.
Stories of the week:
- Minnesota Vikings become first NFL franchise to launch VR app
- 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo will use 4D panoramic cameras
- AT&T to begin streaming more live sporting events in 4K
- Rugby players are going back to school
- The world’s strongest material is now in shoes
- Updates on the on-going Volvo Ocean race