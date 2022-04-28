SUBSCRIBE
0
0
Careers & EducationCompaniesFuture of Work

IBM Canada officially opens flagship office in downtown Toronto

Pragya Sehgal
Source: IBM Canada

IBM Canada this week officially opened its flagship office located at 16 York Street in the heart of downtown Toronto’s entertainment district. The company had initially announced it would open the office space in November 2021.

Spread over three floors and covering approximately 63,000 square feet, this flagship office combines the company’s four Toronto-based offices into a single flexible workspace. It includes an AI and hybrid cloud client showcase centre, collaboration spaces for use by both employees and clients, and space for IBM Garage, a globally recognized design approach to innovation and digital transformation.

The offices being merged are currently located on Spadina Avenue, Bloor Street, King Street, and Wellington Street. The company’s Canadian headquarters will remain in Markham.

Present at the ribbon-cutting celebration on April 25 were Toronto Mayor John ToryIBM Canada President Dave McCann, and IBM Technology general manager Frank Attaie. IBM Canada says its decision to transition to a hub design was accelerated when virtual work environments became commonplace.

Toronto Mayor John Tory and IBM Canada President Dave McCann at the ribbon-cutting ceremony

The company said it has filled approximately 800 job positions in the Greater Toronto Area within the past six months across a range of functions, surpassing its initial hiring expectations to accommodate 500 new employees in the flagship office. The company has recruited people for various areas of its business, including the IBM Technology unit, IBM Services, IBM Garage and more.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note →

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Pragya Sehgal
Pragya Sehgal
Born and raised in the capital city of India - Delhi - bounded by the river Yamuna on the west, Pragya has climbed the Himalayas, and survived medical professional stream in high school without becoming a patient or a doctor. Pragya now makes her home in Canada with her husband - a digital/online marketing fanatic who also loves to prepare beautiful, healthy and delicious meals for her. When she isn’t working or writing around tech, she’s probably watching art films on Netflix, or wondering whether she should cut her hair short or not. Can be contacted at psehgal@itwc.ca or 647.695.3494.
Previous articleHashtag Trending April 28 – Twitch cut streamer pay; Apple hides old apps; Tesla stock woes

Related Tech News

More from Pragya Sehgal

Get ITBusiness Delivered

Our experienced team of journalists brings you engaging content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives delivered directly to your inbox.

SUBSCRIBE
Government & Public Sector

Facebook could block news in Canada over revenue-sharing bill

Facebook told a parliamentary committee that it did not...
End User Hardware

Samsung Electronics Canada launches protection plan for corporate devices

Samsung Electronics Canada is launching Samsung Care+ for Business, a device lifecycle management service for corporate devices
SUBSCRIBE

PRODUCED BY