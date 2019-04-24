Huawei interested in selling 5G devices in Canada

Huawei is interested in bringing 5G devices to the Canadian market, says Yanming Wang, president of Huawei Consumer Group Canada.

As with most other phone manufacturers, Huawei’s observing the state of Canada’s 5G network deployment.

“I think the response is for sure, but it depends on the network plan,” said Wang during a phone interview. “We’re work closer with our operators, once we’re ready, we’ll be launching our 5G product, including our 5G PC and our 5G tablet to the Canadian market.”

Huawei will be releasing its flagship 5G smartphone, the foldable Huawei Mate X equipped with Huawei’s own Balong 5000 5G modem, to the U.S. market at around July 2019. In addition, it will be upgrading existing products like the Mate 20 X with 5G capabilities.

Other 5G-equipped smartphones are also sprouting left and right. Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, first released on April 5th in South Korea, will be coming to the U.S. on May 16. Although delayed, the LG is also looking to release its V50 ThinQ 5G flagship phone to the North American market.

While options seem abundant, neither companies are looking to distribute their 5G devices to Canada as the country’s 5G network has yet to be fully established.