Hiring for tech jobs not easy claim Canadian tech leaders

Technology jobs are a hot topic right now, with companies hiring for tech jobs more than any other position, however not all of these hires lead to a happy ending.

The majority of Canadian tech leaders, 93 per cent in fact, say they have made a bad hire according to a report last week from Robert Half Technology.

Of the IT hiring managers surveyed, 30 per cent stated that inadequate technical skills were to blame. Other top reasons for the bad hires included lack of interpersonal skills, with the top reason being that the new hire did not fit into corporate culture.

“The negative effects of a poor hiring decision can be felt across all areas of the business,” said Deborah Bottineau, a district director for Robert Half Technology in a press release. “Not only do they cost organizations time and money, inadequate hires also impact overall productivity and morale, especially if the rest of the team is picking up the slack.”

Finding the perfect candidate can be hard enough as it is and issues like assessing technical and soft skills as well as company compatibility can cause concern early in the hiring process. 44 per cent of IT managers told Robert Half that technical skills are the most difficult to evaluate during an interview, followed by whether the candidate is a good fit with corporate culture and soft skills also being difficult to gauge.

This report comes at a time when tech employment is growing four times faster than overall Canadian employment and 60 per cent of Canadian tech hiring managers are planning to expand their teams according to statistics from Robert Half.

There will also be a shortage of Canadian tech workers by the year 2020, predicts the human resource consulting firm.

With this increase in available tech jobs but a lack of qualified candidates, there may be difficulties ahead for tech leaders trying to make the right hiring decisions, and because of this Robert Half, in the release, listed some ways for leaders to avoid making those bad hires.

It suggests:

Being clear about the position in the job description

Testing technical skills

Include co-workers in the process to evaluate a candidate’s interpersonal skills

Try using contract employees as a trial run;

Be flexible – in such a tight candidate market it can be hard to find the perfect fit so determine which skills and experience are most important to your company and be willing to train promising candidates.

For this report Robert Half surveyed 270 senior managers in Canada with the responsibility for making IT hiring decisions.