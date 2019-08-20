Hashtag Trending – U.S. delays Huawei ban; IKEA diving into smart home market; Disney streaming coming to Canada

The U.S. has delayed its ban on Huawei; IKEA opens business unit devoted to smart home products; Disney announces streaming service coming to Canada

For quite some time now, America’s stance on allowing Huawei into the country has been quite murky. And news trending on LinkedIn seems to muddle the situation even more. The U.S. has announced that it is furthering the delay on the ban of Huawei as it has extended its exemption list of U.S. customers of Huawei. This comes after Apple’s Tim Cook presented his argument to the president of why he believes further tariffs on such goods from China will handicap the American tech giants ability to keep up with competitors like Samsung. And while his plea does not seem to have completely changed the president’s mind, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has said the extension of the exemption list is being done with the purpose of giving these companies time to ween off the Chinese telecommunications giant.

Next up on the docket, we have another story trending on LinkedIn. We all know who the major players in the smart home device market are. But now it seems there is a new player in town as IKEA has announced it has created a designated business unit devoted to the development and sales of smart home devices. Dubbed the Home Smart unit, the company plans to invest heavily in this unit, and it is already gearing up for the launch of its smart home blinds in the US later this year.

Our final story of the day should make Canadian Disney fans happy as Disney has announced that its streaming service, Disney Plus, is coming to Canada, and the news is trending on Twitter. Set to launch on November 12th, the service will not only bring original series with it, but also all the Disney classics and other famous franchises they have acquired in recent years. With the amount of streaming services popping up at an alarming rate, soon enough it will just be like the days of satellite TV again, where you need to purchase the packages you want. No longer is just having Netflix enough.