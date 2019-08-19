Amazon dominates most trusted e-commerce brands in latest BrandSpark study

Many have touted this to be an era of consumer choice, but it can still be extremely difficult to cut through all the marketing slang, buzzwords and other jargon used to get down to how trustworthy a brand or product really is.

BrandSpark International tries to aid in this struggle by releasing its annual winners of the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards.

These awards are based on a survey of 6,900 Canadians and encompass a vast range of e-commerce categories as well as a range of categories for major service providers.

“In an increasingly online world, trust has never been more important,” says Robert Levy, the president of BrandSpark. “Shoppers are seeking new and different signifiers of trust, such as online reviews and consumer-based awards on brand websites. Being a winning brand in the 2019 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards is a major accomplishment. The program tells shoppers which companies are trusted by other Canadians. This allows consumers to make better purchasing decisions, as trust is the greatest indicator of delivering value and a good customer experience.”

Along with the winners in each category, the survey results also brought to light a few different factors that Canadian consumers rely on when determining the trustworthiness of a brand.

said that when a company actually listens to and responds to reviews and feedback, they feel more comfortable shopping with that brand, as they believe them to be more trustworthy. 66 per cent value discounts and special offers that are customized for them based on the websites they visit.

E-commerce winners

For many shoppers, online or otherwise, Amazon.com, Inc. has absolutely changed the game. Not just in terms of how brands sell, but how consumers shop. In fact, according to a study from BrandSpark, two out of every three shoppers said it has changed how they buy things.

“It’s important for e-commerce retailers to make shoppers confident that they won’t face these issues when ordering from their site,” says Adam Bellisario, director of the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards program. “Since shoppers can easily move to another retailer online, it’s crucial for e-commerce retailers to build trust and loyalty with their shoppers. The BMTA claim and logo is a proven way to communicate that the site has already earned the trust of the Canadian shopper.”

As you can see from the chart below, Amazon really took hold of the e-commerce industry as a whole.

E-COMMERCE CATEGORY 2019 WINNING BRAND(S) Baby & Children’s Clothing Old Navy / Carter’s OshKosh / The Children’s

Place (tie) Baby Supplies / Gear Amazon Beauty & Cosmetics Sephora Books Amazon Cameras & Photography Supplies* Amazon Electronic Gaming / Videogames Amazon Health & Wellness Amazon Home Décor Amazon / Wayfair (tie) Home Entertainment (Televisions, Stereos, etc.)* Amazon / Best Buy (tie) Home Improvement / Renovation The Home Depot Household Cleaning & Laundry Products* Amazon Housewares / Kitchenware Amazon Laptop / Desktop Computers Best Buy Major Home Appliances* The Home Depot Mattresses Amazon Men’s Clothing / Fashion Amazon Personal Electronics (Headphones, Bluetooth

Speakers, etc.) Amazon Pet Food & Supplies Amazon Recreation & Outdoor Gear* Amazon Shoes / Footwear Amazon Small Home Appliances Amazon Sporting Goods Sport Chek Toys & Games Amazon Women’s Clothing / Fashion Amazon / Hudson’s Bay (tie)

Service provider winners

While BrandSpark awarded a multitude of categories for service providers, we have narrowed them down to categories related to information technology.