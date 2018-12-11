Hashtag Trending – Meng Wanzhou’s elaborate bail plans, Google+ breach, Baby it’s cold outside

Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou makes her case for bail in a Vancouver courtroom. (You have to hear these conditions). Google Plus will be killed sooner than expected. And baby, it’s cold outside, but music streaming services aren’t putting the ice on this Christmas classic.

Trending on Twitter, we learned more about Huawei’s chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou and her ties to Canada. Last week Meng was arrested at Vancouver airport for extradition to the U.S. Yesterday there was a bail hearing for the executive. The court heard that Meng is willing to pay a private security team to monitor her 24/7, to ensure she wouldn’t try to flee the country in an event of bail being granted. She could stay at one of two homes owned by her family in the Vancouver area, and she might even wear an anklet for further security. Meng’s children attended elementary school in Vancouver and her husband earned his master’s degree in B.C.

Trending on Google, the Google Plus social network will be killed sooner than expected. Previously the search giant had planned to end support in August after a security breach. But a new security breach that’s affecting 52.5 million users changed that. Now Google Plus will be shutdown in April 2019. Also, API access to the network will end just 90 days from now. The new breach exposed user profile information to developers, even if the profile was set to private.

Trending on Facebook, by which I mean at least in my feed, is the controversy over Baby It’s Cold Outside. This Christmas Carol hasn’t aged well. After some radio listeners in Canada and the U.S. complained to local radio stations that the song’s lyrics are inappropriate, some stations decided to ban the song. Even the CBC Music streaming service removed it. I’m just here to let you know that it’s still very easy to find this song on any of the popular streaming services. Just search for it on Spotify and you’ll get hundreds of different versions.

I thought Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats had a clever solution. They flip the gender roles, so the man is singing the role of the person being convinced to stay the night. Maybe radio stations can just play that one?