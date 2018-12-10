BlackBerry announces new Security Credential Management System for smart cities

BlackBerry has announced a new Security Credential Management System (SCMS) to secure vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication.

Developed as a turnkey certificate-based authentication system, the BlackBerry SCMS is a hosted Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) that issues and verifies certificates for secure communication between for vehicles and smart city infrastructures.

The new SCMS service will be free to use for automakers and public services, the Waterloo-based company announced Dec. 10. Built using BlackBerry’s Certicom technology and its PKI, it’s compliant with the IEEE 1609.2 and CAMP specifications.

BlackBerry’s SCMS includes the full CAMP SCMS service stack including Enrolment Certificate Authority, Registration Authority, Pseudony Certificate Authority, Policy Generator and so on. These services can also be purchased as dedicated components in BlackBerry’s cloud, and BlackBerry can support hybrid SCMS solutions optimized for high-volume vehicle production.

A range of product offerings is available, says BlackBerry, and they can be scaled to support national and trans-national infrastructure or on-premise manufacturing systems.

The new SCMS service will be tested in collaboration with Investment Ottawa on a 16 km stretch of road using autonomous vehicles. The test track can simulate a city-like road structure with pavement markings, traffic lights, stop signs, and pedestrian crosswalks. The test environment is equipped with GPS, DSRC, Wi-Fi, 4G/LTE, and 5G networks.

For now, the SCMS system will be used to test new smart infrastructure concepts and features.

BlackBerry will unveil more details about its SCMS at CES in Las Vegas from Jan 8 to Jan 11, 2019.