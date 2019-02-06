Hashtag Trending – Lost password locks out millions in crypto; Suicide prevention on Instagram must improve, says CEO; New York best place for tech

A lost password results in $190 million in cryptocurrency being locked, the head of Instagram says more has to be done to protect users from content promoting suicide, and a new study says New York City is the best place on the planet for technology.

About $190 million in cryptocurrency has been locked away and is currently floating in cyberspace after the founder of a currency exchange died, and apparently, took his encrypted access to the money with him. LinkedIn users have flooded the platform, talking about the investors in QuadrigaCX, Canada’s largest crypocurrency exchange, who are unable to access their funds after its founder, Gerald Cotten, died last year. The Guardian reports the platform continued to accept funds after Cotten’s death but was paused by directors on 26 January.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseiri’s comments about the platform’s lack of effort around protecting users from content that promotes suicide is trending on Reddit. The head of Instagram wrote an op-ed recently after a Telegraph investigation revealed several accounts that encouraged young people into harming themselves through images and comments. Mosseiri says Instagram “isn’t there yet” when it comes to protecting users from that type of content, and that “we do not find enough of these images before they’re seen by other people.”

And lastly, a lot of chatter on Twitter about a new study that suggests New York City is the best place for technology on planet Earth. The city ranked first in an index measuring 30 global cities, with San Francisco coming in second place, ahead of London in third. New York ranked first because of its venture capital cash and large pool of talent. Toronto ranked 11th, and was the only Canadian city on the list.

