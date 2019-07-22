Hashtag Trending – Is FaceApp safe?; Vienna driverless bus trial on hold; quantum leap in quantum computing

What is FaceApp doing with your pictures?; pedestrian struck in Vienna driverless bus trial; Australian researchers make quantum leap in quantum computing

As the craze of turning your pictures into a much older version of yourself sweeps the internet, LinkedIn is abuzz about the security concerns that FaceApp brings with it. For the few who have read the terms and conditions associated with the app, they will know that any photos you upload are now free for the creators of FaceApp to use as they please. Whether that is to leverage in facial recognition software, or to use in marketing materials, or something more sinister, it is not something I want done with my photos. With all that being said, there are many pointing out that the rights given up when using this app are not too far off from a majority of social media websites. And isn’t the responsibility really with the individual who gave up their rights without knowing what they were doing? How about we all just wait and see what our senior selves look like? I know I’m not in any rush to get old.

In Vienna, they have been running a trial on driverless buses with French startup Nevya. But it seems those trials will now be on hold after an incident between one of the buses and a pedestrian last week. The bus was travelling only 7.5 miles an hour at the time and the pedestrian suffered very minor injuries. In fact, witnesses say that the woman had headphones in and was looking down at her phone while crossing the street when she actually walked into the side of the bus, hurting her knee. So while it seems she may have been entirely at fault, the trials will be put on hold until an investigation is completed.

As techies of the world look towards a future with quantum computing, a team of researchers in Australia led by renowned quantum physicist Michelle Simmons, say they have made a major breakthrough in making that future a reality. While the previous fastest recorded time for communication between qubits was a mere 0.8 milliseconds, they say they have achieved it 200 times faster.