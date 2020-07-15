Hashtag Trending – IBM’s hilarious job ad, another DTAwards recap, and tips from the ultimate remote worker

IBM’s recent job posting forgets how time works, another ITWC Digital Transformation Week recap from Day 2, and remote working tips from astronaut Chris Hadfield.

It’s all the tech news that’s popular right now. Welcome to Hashtag Trending. It’s Wednesday, July 15, and I’m your host, Baneet Braich.

So you want a new job. Well, you need 12 years of experience on technology that’s only been out for six years. Got it? Ah yes, that is the recent job posting by IBM making headlines. The ad asks for 12 years of experience with Kubernetes which came out roughly six years ago. IBM’s job posting missap isn’t the only example out there. One developer on social media says they found a posting asking for 4+ years of experience in FastAPI. “I couldn’t apply as I only have 1.5+ years of experience since I created that thing.” Maybe it’s time to re-evaluate that “years of experience = skill level”. This is one example of faulty and hilarious job ads expecting just a little too much from future employees.

Day 2 of ITWC’s Digital Transformation Week was all about AI. Anand Medepalli, the Head of Solutions at Montreal’s Element AI, helped virtual participants navigate the complexities of artificial intelligence application. Physically monitoring the data going into a machine learning algorithm is impossible. “You need an ecosystem to monitor it,” he says. Firms like Element AI & others, are keen on levelling the AI playing field in the wake of tech giants like AWS using the emerging tech with surgical precision. A panel featuring prominent IT professionals also discussed various real-world applications of AI. You can catch up on all this content at ITWorldCanada.com. Stay tuned for Day 3 today, which is all about security and emerging tech!

You know who has really been experiencing remote work long before many of us have. One guess – he was out of this world. Astronaut. Chris Hadfield, a champion of remote work, has some tips and I would like to share a few. To start, enough with the “used to be” he says. Sometimes we just need to make the most of what we have and use our energy to find new interests, hobbies, and routines in new spaces. For Chris, it was learning to play guitar in space. Another piece of advice is that radio silence is okay. He says we may feel like we are “ always on.” From Slack to email bings, to Zoom calls. Hadfield says take some time to just cut out the communication and take time for yourself. He mentions how the space station has constant communication with Mission Control however, for four minutes on the Indian Ocean single cuts out. Mission Control uses this interruption to run to the bathroom, grab a snack and come back recharged he shares. Hadfield also says The Earth is really not that big from space and it’s important to be mindful of how we as a species are doing collectivity rather than pointing fingers and blaming others. He says redefine your meaning of “we.”