Hashtag Trending – Apple to warn customers of update slowdowns; Huawei loses ties with two major standards organizations; Facebook refuses to remove fake Pelosi video

Apple has agreed to warn its users when an update will slow down their phones. Huawei is dealt another blow as two major standards organizations cut ties with them. Facebook refuses to remove the doctored video of Nancy Pelosi giving a speech.

https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/8xzmmg/apple-agrees-to-tell-users-if-theyre-going-to-throttle-performance

First up on the docket, we have a story from Reddit. Surely many of you have noticed your iPhones after updating it. And some time ago, Apple did admit to doing this purposefully. And while some could at least see their reasoning behind it, the fact that they did not alert customers that certain updates would have this effect, is what really caused some trouble for the company. But now, according to a story by Vice, they will be alerting users if such a slowdown is to be expected.

https://www.cnet.com/news/huawei-gets-double-bad-news-from-sd-association-and-wi-fi-alliance/

Next up we have a story from Google Trends. It has not been a great past couple of months for Huawei, as I am sure you are all aware of. And it seems like the bad news is not stopping. Two major standards organizations, the WiFi Alliance and the SD Organization, have announced they have severed ties with the tech company. With that being said, they can still use this technology, they will just no longer have any say in the development and advancements of them. On a slightly happier note for Huawei, a story did emerge that they are in talks with Aptoide to use them as a replacement for the Google Play Store, after Google withdrew its software from Huawei phones.

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2019/may/24/facebook-leaves-fake-nancy-pelosi-video-on-site

And back over to Reddit we go for our next story. Ever since the most recent US Presidential election, Facebook has vowed to stop the spread of fake news and misinformation. Over and over again, they have voiced their intentions to curb these practises. And yet, as a doctored video of Nancy Pelosi supposedly drunkenly slurring her way through a speech that was released by the office of Donald Trump is making its way around the internet, Facebook is refusing to do much about it. They said they will downgrade how often it appears in newsfeeds, as well as attach a link for a third party fact checking website, but have refused to delete it altogether. And they only did that much after inquiries from the Washington Post.