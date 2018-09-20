Hashtag Trending: Apple pays Ireland, Google in your car, Capcom Vancouver closes

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

First up on LinkedIn: Looks like the European Union is dropping an antitrust lawsuit against Ireland after Apple decided to pay $15.4 billion dollars in taxes, and that includes interest. Back in 2016, the E.U. said it was illegal that the iPhone maker’s special “sweetheart deal” with the country was okay. That deal meant Apple could pay less than one per cent in taxes, despite those rules being illegal under the European bloc’s rule. Even though Ireland has taken the money, it is still appealing the decision. As of now the money is being held in an escrow account pending approval. Ireland’s Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said: “The government fundamentally disagrees with the [European] Commission’s analysis in the Apple state aid decision and is seeking an annulment of that decision in the European courts.”

Next up trending also on LinkedIn: One of the world’s largest car-manufacturing companies has decided to use Google’s Android operating system to power its dashboards. Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance plans to debut this new system in 2021. The company sold 10.6 million vehicles globally last year and in a statement to the Wall Street Journal said it plans on “giving drivers better integration of Google’s maps, app store, and voice activated assistance.” Of course, this would mean that Google would be able to collect data from apps inside the vehicles provided it has customer permission.

Finally trending on Google: Some sad news for gamers across the country as Capcom Game Studio in Vancouver decides it’s time to shut down. It announced on Tuesday that it’s closing shop and laying off 158 employees. A spokesperson for the company said in a Global News article that the company was grateful for the hard work from its staff. In a tweet Capcom said: “We’re sad to announce that effective today, Capcom Vancouver has suspended operations. We want to express our deepest thanks to our team and our fans for all your support.” Because of the termination, the company said it expects to lose approximately $4.5-billion yen under the cost of sales in the next six months, and that’s about $52-million. The company plans to continue development of major titles in Japan.