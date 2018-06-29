Hashtag Trending – Amazon acquires Pill Pack; German smartphone protection; SD cards to soon store 128 TB

Amazon will soon ship you drugs, a German guy invents an airbag for your smartphone, and SD memory cards will soon be able to store 64 times their current maximum size.

Trending on LinkedIn, Amazon is entering the health care and delivery sector. It announced it will buy drug delivery service Pill Pack for $1 billion. We knew that Amazon was planning to get into the healthcare industry since January. It announced it was working with JPMorgan and Berkshire Hathaway to reduce healthcare costs for U.S. workers. After the announcement of the acquisition, other pharmacy stocks tumbled. You have to wonder, how many times this year can Amazon make an announcement that erases billions in market value? The list of affected industries now includes grocery stores, sportswear retailers, and courier services. Perhaps shareholders will be asking Alexa to ship them some aspirin to deal with their resulting headaches.

Trending on Google, an airbag for your phone. German student Philip Frenzel has a solution for those of you that hate bulky smartphone cases, but still fear cracking your screen. Frenzel has filed a patent for the active dampening phone case. It detects when the phone is falling and reacts by releasing four springs just in time to absorb the impact. They look like small metal claws curling up from the corners. Frenzel won an award from the German Society of Mechatronics for the idea. Even though it might not work if you drop your phone on uneven ground.

Popular on Reddit, a new type of SD card has been announced. Most people are familiar with these memory cards, commonly used with digital cameras or with expandable storage in smartphones. Now these little cards can store much more data than ever before and transfer data at faster rates. With a new SD Ultra Capacity card, up to 128 terabytes is possible. That’s pretty amazing when you consider that the maximum limit today is 2 terabytes. Also, the new SD Express interface can support speeds of up to 985 megabytes per second. Sounds like this memory format is ready for 8K video cameras.