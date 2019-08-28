Google Hire to retire by September 2020

Google is notorious for axing its products at a whim, and its latest victim is Google Hire, an applicant tracking system designed for small to medium businesses.

Google will officially scrap Google Hire by Sept. 1, 2020, giving businesses a year to choose an alternative. A support page indicates that Google will be offering free data export service for all customers.

In an email to its customers, Google said that “While Hire has been successful, we’re focusing our resources on other products in the Google Cloud portfolio.”

Meanwhile, Google has stopped accepting new customers and will stop charging its current customers after their next billing cycle.

Hire will remain fully functional until its end-of-life, but the support page states that experimental features not formally released will be turned off within the next month.

Launched in 2017 for G Suite users, Hire aims to reduce hiring time for HR departments by scanning job applications using AI to identify high-quality candidates. It’s also deeply integrated with the G Suite and boasts a searchable database to store resumes for future hires.

Google Hire has received a positive reception for its features. High-profile Hire users include Cloudera, GSN Games, and Trimble. Google Hire currently has a 4.25 rating out of 5 on Software Advice.