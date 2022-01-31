Google Canada announces its second cloud accelerator program for Canadian startups

Google Canada has announced that applications are now open for the second Google Cloud Accelerator Canada.

In a blog post, the company said the role of cloud technology has been seen in “almost every sector,” throughout the pandemic, which is why it launched The Accelerator program last year.

The online program, which lasts 10 weeks, provides Canadian startups in the cloud the opportunity to access Google’s programs, products, and mentors. Startups will receive cloud mentorship and technical support as well as workshops on product design, customer acquisition and leadership development.

According to Google, The Accelerator works best for funded, revenue generating startups that have a minimum of five employees and are in a good position to grow. To ensure that Google can provide a meaningful experience, startups should aim to leverage either cloud or artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) technologies in their product, service, or operations, or show an interest in using these technologies in the future.

This announcement follows the launch of Google’s first Cloud Accelerator Canada cohort, which welcomed 12 startups from several different industries such as hospitality and real estate to learn with Google mentors and tools.

Applications for The Accelerator are open until March 1, 2022. The program will begin in April.

Startups that are interested in participating can apply here.